Brett Maher named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher made some history against the Eagles last Sunday night.

The Cowboys elected to try a 63-yard field goal at the end of the first half and Maher put it through the uprights with room to spare. That made Maher the first player in NFL history to hit three field goals of at least 60 yards and the extra distance on the kick creates confidence that he’ll add to that total over the course of his career.

Maher made the two other field goals and all four extra points he tried during the Cowboys’ 37-10 win. The NFL announced on Wednesday that Maher has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the week as a result of that performance.

It’s the second time that Maher has been so honored since taking the Dallas job last season.