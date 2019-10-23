Brian Burns coming back from wrist surgery

Getty Images

The Panthers are coming off a bye week, and one of their most impressive players on defense is coming off a minor surgery.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, rookie pass-rusher Brian Burns said he had a minor procedure on his right wrist during the bye week, but added that he was “definitely playing” this week against the 49ers. He wasn’t practicing Wednesday.

Burns, their first-round pick, injured the wrist blocking a punt a few weeks ago and played through it.

He’s had a very good start and has helped the Panthers to a league-leading 27 sacks. He has 4.5 of them himself, along with a forced fumble he recovered and returned for a touchdown.