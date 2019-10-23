Cardinals sign Zach Zenner

Getty Images

Running back Zach Zenner was set to be in uniform for the Saints in New Orleans this weekend right up until he was released by the Saints on Tuesday.

As it turns out, Zenner may still be in New Orleans wearing a different uniform. The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that they have signed Zenner to their active roster.

It’s the second running back that the Cardinals have added in as many days. They signed Alfred Morris on Tuesday and the dual additions may signal that David Johnson and D.J. Foster will continue to miss time with injuries.

Johnson was active last Sunday, but an ankle injury limited him to one carry. Foster was inactive for that game with a hamstring injury.

Zenner played one game for the Saints. He had one carry for one yard and one catch for six yards in last Sunday’s win over the Bears.

Cornerback Trevor Williams was waived to open a spot for Zenner.