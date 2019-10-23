Carson Wentz on criticism: Everyone’s going forward and on the same page

Getty Images

A teammate or teammates really doesn’t like Carson Wentz. The whispers began at the end of last season when phillyvoice.com quoted anonymous players who called the quarterback “selfish,” “uncompromising” and “egotistical,” among other things.

Last week, Josina Anderson of ESPN reported that the Eagles offense is too complicated, and Wentz doesn’t check down enough.

The story took another turn Tuesday when Howard Eskin of 94WIP claimed receiver Alshon Jeffery was Anderson’s source, according to Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

Jeffery denied he was the source last week and wouldn’t talk about it Wednesday.

“I already talked about that,” Jeffery said, via Frank. “That was last week.”

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer asked Doug Pederson about Eskin’s accusation in the coach’s news conference Tuesday. Pederson said he didn’t “want to go there.”

Whether it was or wasn’t Jeffery, all does not seem well within the locker room. Maybe a win or two or three would change that. Maybe it wouldn’t.

“That stuff always gets handled internally,” Wentz said Wednesday, via Frank. “That’s not the way we like to do things, through the media like that. So we’re not going to resolve it through the media, either.”

But Wentz said he has spoken to Jeffery.

“We’ve all had conversations, and everything,” Wentz said. “Everyone’s good. Everyone’s going forward and on the same page.”

The Eagles will try to take out their frustrations on the Bills on Sunday.