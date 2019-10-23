Chad Henne designated for return from IR

Getty Images

The Chiefs had Patrick Mahomes do some things at practice on Wednesday in a somewhat unexpected development after he dislocated his kneecap last Thursday night.

A less surprising practice participant in the quarterback group was Chad Henne. Word last week was that he was nearing a return from the broken ankle he suffered in the preseason and Henne was back with the team for Wednesday’s practice.

The league’s daily transaction wire brings word that Henne has officially been designated for return from injured reserve. The Chiefs can bring two players back from the list this year.

Henne was set to be Mahomes’s backup before being injured. Matt Moore stepped into that role and into the lineup when Mahomes was injured last week. Kyle Shurmur was summoned from the practice squad to serve as Moore’s backup while Mahomes is out of action.