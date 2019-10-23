DeSean Jackson will remain out of practice Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on October 23, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT
Getty Images

When Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffered an abdominal injury in September, word was that he’d miss a couple of weeks before getting back in action.

That proved to be an overly hopeful timeline. Jackson has missed the last five Eagles games and this week is getting off to a familiar start.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said at his Wednesday press conference that Jackson will not be practicing with the team to kick off their week of preparations for the Bills. Jackson will continue rehab work and running on the side while the rest of the team goes through their workout.

Left tackle Jason Peters, defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, linebacker Nigel Bradham, running back Darren Sproles and cornerback Avonte Maddox are also expected to sit out practice on Wednesday.

4 responses to “DeSean Jackson will remain out of practice Wednesday

  1. Love DJax but dag on. Just IR him at this point. Eagles MUST draft two speedy WR’s in the 2020 draft. All the older speed guys we bring in as FA’s gets hurt before they’ve played a month…Torrey Smith was the most effective because he was available. Time for young fresh talented receivers with speed. Until we do, we are grounded with clipped wings. FLY EAGLES FLY!!!..

  3. The injury news just keeps getting better and better for the Eagles. If they lose to the Bills this week, then they are virtually out of the playoff picture, coming off three straight losses and should start to shop what assets that might draw interest. I think Alshon Jeffery could help a contender . . . say the Green Bay Packers . . . that would be a nice complement to their current WR group. Possibly move Ertz if they can get a serious return. Malcolm Jenkins could really help a team that might have a need at safety.

    The fact of the matter is that if the Eagles are virtually out of the playoff picture after the first half of the season, well then they need to go into full blown rebuild mode. They have some nice pieces that are currently in place, Wentz, Dillard, Sanders, Goedet, Cox, maybe Whitside. They need to invest in their defense next off=-season, as they can’t stop anybody other than the Jets with a 3rd string backup QB. They need to fortify a shut down corner, which would drastically upgrade the rest of their secondary. They would have to find a replacement for Jenkins if they trade him, they need an edge rusher that can actually get to the QB and not always come up just short (boy that Clowney trade would have looked good right about now) and they need to get a speedy, throw caution to the wind Linebacker.

    If they can load up with 1st and 2nd round picks by trading Jeffery, Ertz and Jenkins, along with their own 1st, 2nd and 3rd rounders and the expect extra 3rd rounder as a compensatory pick, they should be able to address some of their long term needs through the draft. Let’s say they trade Alshon for a 1st rounder, Ertz for a 1st and 2nd and Jenkins for a 1st. That would give the Eagles 4 1st rounders (their own – relatively high given the way their season is playing out and 3 late ones based on helping teams make it to the playoffs), two 2nd rounders (their own and one late) and 2 3rd round picks. That is 8 picks in the first three rounds . . . then they have to higher someone who actually knows how to evaluate draft talent. They would also have to invest in some Free Agents with the money they will save on Ertz (($12.2M in 2020), Alshon ($15.7M), Jenkins ($10.9M) and salary the can avoid by letting aging/bad players walk Agholor($9.4M), Peters ($8.7M). Those 5 salaries (2020 trades or 2019 avoided next season) add up to $56.9 million against the salary cap . . . that frees up a lot of cap space to reallocate toward much needed free agents.

    I know there are some fan and team favorites on the above suggestions, but honestly the Eagles aren’t getting their bang for their bucks for whatever reason, out of some very valuable players. The Eagles need to be bold in revamping this roster and getting to where they can compete again, a la the Seahawks or Patriots! Standing still will be a death blow for the next 3 or 4 seasons.

