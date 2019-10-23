Drew Brees: The plan is to play on Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 23, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
Saints coach Sean Payton said he might not decide until Sunday whether quarterback Drew Brees plays on Sunday against the Cardinals. Brees is hoping to be there.

When reporters asked Brees today whether he’ll play on Sunday, Brees answered, “That’s the plan.”

Brees added, however, that they haven’t decided for sure whether he can go, and Brees indicated that he agrees with Payton that he should have a full week of practice before the No. 1 quarterback is named.

If Brees and the Saints decide his injured thumb isn’t quite ready, Teddy Bridgewater will start. Given that the Saints are 5-0 with Bridgewater starting, getting Brees back isn’t quite the imperative it seemed to be when he first got hurt.

But if Brees can grip and throw a football, then Brees will start. He expects it to happen.

15 responses to “Drew Brees: The plan is to play on Sunday

  2. Kinda sucks for Teddy, since he’s been playing well and gone 5-0. But it’s great for him long-term, Saints may keep him to take over or some team is gonna pay big to get him next season.

    Would be crazy if Brees comes in and they lose to Arizona though lol.

  3. No doubt Brees is a better QB than Bridgewater.

    But 5-0 is 5-0. Teddy’s stat line – if not Brees-like – is not too shabby and he seems to have a real chemistry with the team.

    This has the potential to get a little awkward.

  4. Makes me really question the intelligence of the human race reading these comments. Teddy has been great in what they have asked them to do but if you have actually watched the games he’s looked pretty bad at times. There is no debate. When Brees is ready Teddy will take off his gloves and sit on the bench. This team will be scary when Brees comes back the way their defense is playing.

  5. Teddy is doing a great job. Frankly, the Saints should ride the hot hand. Also, if they’re smart, they’ll find a way to keep Bridgewater. Brees can’t play forever, and they’ll need someone to play QB when Brees retires or is too injured to keep playing. (He’s old, folks. One good hit and it’s over for him.) However, if the Saints want to gamble on keeping Brees around for the next 2-3 years, they could trade Teddy for some draft picks. He’d look good playing for the Bears, hint, hint.

  6. No controversy at all. That’s silly. But, Teddy has already played himself into a starters role somewhere. We’ve seen guys do much less and get big bucks.

  9. The Saints are going to sit down Teddy now while he still has the hot hand. They will use him as trade-bait during the draft. You can expect to see Teddy with The Bears, Washington or The Colts next year.

  14. Ya’ll need to pump the brakes. Teddy is playing on a great team with great coaching. The chance of him having the same success on another team is a big maybe but I’d bet Elway will pay him big bucks to find out…

  15. Ridiculous! So it’s Wednesday, the game is Sunday. And they supposedly don’t know if their star QB is going to be able to grip and throw a ball properly but “hope” he can and that is the “plan.” Well, I would suggest they already know whether he can comfortably sling it down the field as of right now – and if not then he can’t really take away Teddy’s precious game prep.

