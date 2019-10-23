Eagles listed Fletcher Cox out with “illness” after incident at his home

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 23, 2019, 9:03 AM EDT
Last week the Eagles put on their official injury report that defensive lineman Fletcher Cox had missed Wednesday practice with an “illness.” There was no explanation of the illness, but Cox was back and healthy at practice on Thursday and started as usual on Sunday.

So what kind of “illness” did Cox have? It’s unclear, but it’s now been revealed that the day before, an incident took place at Cox’s home that involved Cox fending off an intruder with a shotgun.

According to ABC 6 in Philadelphia, a man named Corbyn Nyemah showed up at Cox’s house looking for his ex-girlfriend. Nyemah allegedly damaged her vehicle and attempted to break in to Cox’s house before Cox grabbed a shotgun, called police and scared Nyemah off. Nyemah was charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

It’s possible Cox also happened to catch a cold at the same time this was going on, but if the Eagles used “illness” to explain Cox’s absence from practice, and he was actually dealing with the fallout from that incident but he wanted to keep his reasons private, then the Eagles could be facing sanction from the league for lying on their injury report.

  1. The dude was feeling mentally ill after such a traumatic experience. He was so shaken by everything, he couldn’t get his mind right to play. This is totally feasible to me and wouldn’t be a stretch by any imagination to have been done. Mental illness isn’t just a chemical imbalance, it can be created by outside factors to people with normal patterns and processes.

    This had the same affect as if someone came down with a physical illness suddenly.

    The Eagles didn’t lie and they shouldn’t be disciplined…

  2. Should have just said he was dealing with a personal issue.

    The Eagles (or Cox if he lied to the Eagles) should be fined for deliberately falsifying an injury report.

  3. I certainly don’t know any of the facts here, but it sounds like the Eagles listing him with an illness was a classy way to afford Mr. Cox a bit of privacy during what was probably a traumatic day.
    If the Eagles are punished for that. . . damn, I just won’t know what to say.

  6. That would a pretty lame thing for the NFL to do. There are somethings that ain’t anyone’s business. NFL players included

  8. Goes to show, when seconds count, the police are minutes away.
    Goes to show that no matter how old you are some people are still afraid of the dark.

    Police: Sir, those are not real ghosts. Those are tricker treaters.

