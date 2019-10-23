Eagles listed Fletcher Cox out with “illness” after incident at his home

Getty Images

Last week the Eagles put on their official injury report that defensive lineman Fletcher Cox had missed Wednesday practice with an “illness.” There was no explanation of the illness, but Cox was back and healthy at practice on Thursday and started as usual on Sunday.

So what kind of “illness” did Cox have? It’s unclear, but it’s now been revealed that the day before, an incident took place at Cox’s home that involved Cox fending off an intruder with a shotgun.

According to ABC 6 in Philadelphia, a man named Corbyn Nyemah showed up at Cox’s house looking for his ex-girlfriend. Nyemah allegedly damaged her vehicle and attempted to break in to Cox’s house before Cox grabbed a shotgun, called police and scared Nyemah off. Nyemah was charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

It’s possible Cox also happened to catch a cold at the same time this was going on, but if the Eagles used “illness” to explain Cox’s absence from practice, and he was actually dealing with the fallout from that incident but he wanted to keep his reasons private, then the Eagles could be facing sanction from the league for lying on their injury report.