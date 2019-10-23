Falcons add wide receiver Christian Blake

Getty Images

After trading wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the Patriots, the Falcons filled in the roster with a young player.

The team announced the promotion of wide receiver Christian Blake from the practice squad.

Blake went to camp with them last year as an undrafted rookie from Northern Illinois, and spent last year and the first seven weeks of this season on the practice squad.

The Falcons will probably push a larger role on Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage to make up for Sanu’s absence, after they pawned the veteran wideout to the Patriots for a second-round pick.