Falcons haven’t recorded a sack in a month

Getty Images

The Falcons have plenty of issues this season, but among the most glaring is their lack of pass rush.

And that drought has lasted more than a month.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons streak of snaps since their last sack has reached 318.

Their last one came with nine minutes and 50 seconds left in the third quarter of their Sept. 22 game against the Colts, when Vic Beasley and Takk McKinley dropped quarterback Jacoby Brissett. There’s photographic evidence of it, and everything.

Since then, they’ve been shut out against the Titans, Texans, Cardinals, and Rams.

Their five sacks this season are last in the league, trailing the mighty Dolphins and Jets (seven each). If coach Dan Quinn is fired, the lack of spark from his defense will be one of the causes, as that side of the ball has underperformed by an incredible degree.