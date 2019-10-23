Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan not practicing today

Getty Images

The Falcons reportedly don’t think quarterback Matt Ryan‘s ankle injury is that serious.

But it’s apparently serious enough to keep him off the field today.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn told Seattle reporters on his conference call that Ryan would not practice today.

“Hopefully we will have a better sense as the week goes,” Quinn said. “You can never count him out, . . . He definitely thinks there’s an opportunity for him to be able to go.”

Ryan has started 154 straight games for the Falcons. If he can’t go, they’d turn to Matt Schaub since he’s the only other quarterback on the roster.

They have Danny Etling on the practice squad, but if they don’t call him up in the next few days or add another quarterback, that’s a clear sign they think Ryan is likely to play.