Jacoby Brissett is the AFC offensive player of the week

Jacoby Brissett wasn’t expected to be the starting quarterback for the Colts this season, but Andrew Luck’s retirement in August changed the team’s plans.

It has not been a bad change for the Colts. Brissett has handled the job well all season and never better than in Week Seven against the Texans.

Brissett was 26-of-39 for 326 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-23 win that put the Colts on top of the AFC South with a 4-2 record.

The outing resulted in Brissett’s highest passer rating of the season as well as recognition from the league as the AFC’s offensive player of the week. It is the first individual award Brissett’s received as an NFL player, but more may be coming his way if the first six games of this season are a sign of things to come.