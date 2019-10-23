James Conner feels healthy, expects to play Monday night

Getty Images

The Steelers last played against the Chargers on Sunday night in Week Six and they closed out that game without the help of running back James Conner.

Conner was ruled out for the final quarter of the game with a quad injury. The Steelers had a bye in Week Seven and the time off appears to have done Conner well.

Conner said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, that he feels healthy after the break and that he expects to play against the Dolphins on Monday night. The Steelers won’t issue an injury report until Thursday.

Conner has 74 carries for 235 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. Benny Snell is his top backup with Jaylen Samuels recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his knee.