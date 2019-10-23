Jets list Sam Darnold as non-participant in practice

Getty Images

When Jets head coach Adam Gase met with the media on Wednesday morning, he said the plan was for quarterback Sam Darnold to do individual work before making a decision if he’d take part in team drills as well.

Darnold needed to have a toenail removed after someone stepped on his foot during the team’s loss to the Jets on Monday night, which Gase called a “gross” procedure to watch. Darnold was outfitted with a shoe designed to protect the injury, but the Jets’ injury report says he was less active than Gase suggested.

The Jets said Darnold was one of seven players who did not participate in practice. It remains to be seen if that has any impact on the expectation that he’ll play against the Jaguars this weekend.

Tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), running back Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), center Ryan Kalil (elbow, shoulder), linebacker Albert McClellan (concussion), linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), and guard Kelechi Osemele (shoulder) were the other players out of practice.

Tight end Chris Herndon practiced for the first time since returning from a four-game suspension after Week Five. A hamstring injury he suffered while working out ahead of his return to the roster was responsible for keeping Herndon out, but he was ready for limited work on Wednesday.