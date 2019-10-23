Jim Harbaugh: Claims I want back in NFL are “total crap”

Posted by Josh Alper on October 23, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
There have been whispers, rumors or reports that Jim Harbaugh could return to the NFL since Harbaugh left the 49ers to become the head coach of the University of Michigan in 2015, but he has not left and he recently reached out to the parents of his players to deny he has any interest in leaving.

Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider received a copy of the letter, which was sent in response to a report that Harbaugh’s representatives were looking to get him back into the NFL. Harbaugh apologized for the informality of the letter while expressing that he is “committed to your sons.”

“I am reaching out to let you know that the recent claims that I am ‘pursuing an exit strategy’ are total crap,” Harbaugh wrote. “It’s an annual strategy driven by our enemies to cause disruption to our program an to negatively recruit. By the way, I don’t even have an ‘agent or representative.'”

Harbaugh’s team is coming off a 28-21 loss to Penn State that dropped their record to 3-2 this season. Michigan has gone 43-16 under Harbaugh without winning a Big Ten title in his four full seasons.

14 responses to “Jim Harbaugh: Claims I want back in NFL are “total crap”

  3. Jim Harbaugh would actually be a good coach for the Browns. He may not win the championship, but his teams always have a good record and that would be a good start for the Browns. While coaching Stanford, the 49ers, and Michigan, he only has 1 losing season and that was 7-9 in his last year as the Niners coach.

  6. I think his claims are total crap. He’s just waiting for the right job to open up. It’s probably going to have to be a team with a good QB already in place.

  8. This crap happens every year. His competing schools put the word out he is going back to the NFL in an effort to hinder his recruiting. Funny thing is though, if you look at his record, it should actually help his recruiting.

  9. Michigan needs to take a hard look and ask themselves who are they going to get who is better than him and can they really expect to be a top 10 team year in and out anymore. I don’t see much of a difference between Michigan and a Iowa, Penn st or Wisconsin

  11. These always come up after Michigan’s 1st or 2nd loss. Much like Izzo going to the NBA. Every year!

  13. tittmouse says:
    October 23, 2019 at 11:00 am
    Michigan needs to take a hard look and ask themselves who are they going to get who is better than him and can they really expect to be a top 10 team year in and out anymore. I don’t see much of a difference between Michigan and a Iowa, Penn st or Wisconsin

    ==========================

    We here at Ohio St. think Harbaugh is a great coach for Michigan.

  14. Reporters like Mike Freeman who know fractions of what they opine about just keep the banter rolling about Harbaugh having an agent when he negotiated the job at Michigan. It was widely reported that the 49ers were going a different direction, so he needed a job and an agent at the time. Nice job comparing apples and oranges though. 🍎 🍊

