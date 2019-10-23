Josh Gordon placed on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Patriots have suffered a big loss at wide receiver.

Josh Gordon was placed on injured reserve today. Although players on injured reserve can return after eight weeks, Field Yates of ESPN reports that Gordon’s knee injury is season-ending.

Gordon started the first six games this season and recorded 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown. He did not play on Monday night.

The Patriots’ decision to trade for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu this week may have been at least in part a result of Gordon’s injury. Sanu isn’t the same big-play threat that Gordon is, but he’s a veteran receiver who can give Tom Brady another option.