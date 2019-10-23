Kelechi Osemele posts doctor’s surgery recommendation to instagram

Getty Images

New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele has been advised to have surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder. Because the Jets apparently doubt the validity of Osemele’s plight, the eight-year NFL veteran took the unusual step of posting the surgery recommendation to his instagram page on Wednesday.

Osemele had a third examination of shoulder done by Dr. Glen Ross of Pro Sports Orthopedics in Boston on Tuesday. Ross’ findings came with a recommendation for surgery.

“Kelechi Osemele was seen in my office today (10/22/2019). After careful review of medical records, diagnostic imaging and after evaluating him myself, it is of my medical opinion that Kelechi should undergo a right shoulder arthroscopy, labral tear and cyst debridement,” Ross wrote in his letter. “Kelechi has a posterior/inferior labral tear and a large cyst. I am more than happy to perform this procedure pending authorization.”

The Jets have fined Osemele for his failure to practice with the team and have not authorized the surgery despite the recommendations to the contrary. Osemele is going forward with the surgery anyway, which could lead to more fines from the Jets and an almost certain grievance against the team.

“This is directly from my Doctors Report that I received yesterday from Dr. Ross after he examined me,” Osemele added in the post. “I will be getting this surgery Friday, I want to make sure Jets Fans and my fans know that I want to be out there playing but I am truly unable to at this time.”