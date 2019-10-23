Kelechi Osemele says he’s having shoulder surgery Friday

Getty Images

Jets guard Kelechi Osemele‘s battle with the team over his shoulder injury hasn’t come to an end, but Osemele says he’s moving forward with his preferred treatment option later this week.

Osemele said last week that he needs shoulder surgery while the Jets contended that doctors said he could continue playing through the injury. As a result, the Jets would not authorize the surgery and then fined Osemele for conduct detrimental to the team when he did not practice last Saturday.

On Wednesday, Osemele said, per multiple reporters, that he went for a third opinion and that he will have surgery on Thursday despite the fact that the Jets have still not authorized the operation. Osemele also said that the Jets have continued to fine him and that he will pursue a grievance against the team because of those fines.

Osemele would miss the rest of the season if he has the surgery. He remains under contract for 2020, but it seems highly unlikely that the two sides will continue their working relationship.