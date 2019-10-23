Lions promote Paul Perkins from practice squad

Getty Images

The Lions put Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve after he had a knee procedure and they moved to bolster their running back group on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have promoted running back Paul Perkins from their practice squad.

Perkins was claimed off of waivers from the Giants on September 17 and signed to the practice squad when he was dropped from the active roster a month later. He appeared in one game during his previous stint without running the ball or catching any passes.

Ty Johnson is expected to be the lead back for the time being. J.D. McKissic and Tra Carson are also on hand in the Lions backfield.