“Mad” and “upset” Eagles face a stiff challenge to turn the season around

On Sunday night, the Eagles suffered a stunning and embarrassing loss to the Cowboys. As the Eagles prepare for the last of a three-game road trip (in Buffalo), coach Doug Pederson provided at his Wednesday press conference an assessment of the team’s mindset.

“This team is mad,” Pederson said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “They’re upset.”

It’s unclear whether that will lead to better performance from a 3-4 team that has a not-so-easy schedule in the offing. After the visit to the 5-1 Bills comes a game against the Bears, a bye, and then back-to-back home games against the Patriots and Seahawks.

By the time the schedule softens in Week 13, when the remaining five games become at Miami, Giants, at Washington, Dallas, at Giants, it could be too late to make a run.

The next four games are key. Lose three of them, and the Eagles will be 4-7 as the stretch run begins — and they’ll need to win the last five and get plenty of help in order to get to the playoffs again.