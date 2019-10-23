Marcell Dareus may need surgery for core muscle injury

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is heading to Philadelphia, but it is not because he’s been traded to the Eagles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dareus is making the trip to see Dr. William Meyers for a second opinion about a core muscle injury. Meyers is frequently consulted by players who may need to have surgery to repair such injuries and that’s why Dareus is seeking his opinion.

If Dareus does need surgery, Rapoport reports that he’s expected to miss 4-6 weeks while recovering.

Dareus has started the last six games for the Jaguars. He has 13 tackles and a half-sack in those appearances.