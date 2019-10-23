Melvin Gordon: I could be a lot better

Getty Images

The Chargers appeared to be on the brink of beating the Titans when they got the ball to the 1-yard-line late in last Sunday’s game, but they never got into the end zone.

Running back Melvin Gordon was stuffed on his first try and he fumbled on his second carry, which allowed the Titans to celebrate a 23-20 win as time expired.

The game was Gordon’s third of the season after a holdout that extended through the preseason into the regular season. His production has been down across the board in comparison to past seasons and Gordon said this week that he is still playing catch up after that extended absence.

“We’ve just got to play better as a group. Just me, I could be a lot better,” Gordon said, via the Los Angeles Times. “You can’t emulate the game, game day. I don’t care how many reps you do on a high school football field it can never compare to what you get on game day. So I knew coming in, just the game speed and things like that, to get my feet wet a little bit, I knew it would take some time.”

Gordon says he knows he “won’t miss another training camp again” and the impact of missing this year’s appears to be one that’s contributing to the downward trajectory of this Chargers season.