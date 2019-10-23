Nate Solder on trade rumors: I love being here; I love this team

Getty Images

The Giants may or may not have left tackle Nate Solder on the trade block. But every player has a price, so the Giants surely will listen to any offers for Solder before Tuesday’s deadline.

Solder has no control over whether they move him, but it sounds as if he hopes to stay put.

“I love being here; I love this group of guys, and I love this team,” Solder said, via Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post.

Solder left the Patriots after seven seasons, signing with the Giants in the 2018 offseason. He has not lived up to the four-year, $62 million deal.

Solder had offseason foot surgery but has not used that as an excuse.

The Browns have an obvious need for a left tackle, and they aren’t the only team that might have interest in Solder.

“My emphasis is getting ready for this game,” Solder said. “There are so many things out of my control. I’ve got a lot of teammates working hard to play well in this game against the Lions, so I’m looking forward to being here, looking forward to Sunday.”