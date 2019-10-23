Patrick Mahomes will “do a few things” at practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dislocated his kneecap last Thursday and had an MRI Friday, reports indicated that the news was generally good but that he’ll miss some time before being back in the lineup for Kansas City.

The team didn’t put any timetable on his recovery, however, and Wednesday brought a somewhat unexpected development about Mahomes’s outlook. Head coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes will “do a few things” during the team’s practice session.

Reid added that Matt Moore will take the majority of the reps with the first team, but didn’t rule Mahomes out for Sunday night’s game against the Packers and said the team will be taking things day by day with their starting quarterback.

Reid previously said it would be a stretch for Mahomes to play against the Packers, but the team obviously isn’t closing the door any earlier than it needs to be closed. If it does close, attention will turn toward Week Nine’s home game against the Vikings.