Patriots announce Mohamed Sanu trade, cut Eric Tomlinson

Getty Images

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is officially a member of the Patriots.

The team formally announced Sanu’s acquisition in a Wednesday morning press release. The team sent a 2020 second-round pick to Atlanta for the wideout.

Wednesday’s announcement also confirmed the previously reported signing of cornerback Justin Bethel and release of defensive back Jordan Richards. The Patriots also announced that they have dropped tight end Eric Tomlinson from their 53-man roster.

Tomlinson signed with the Patriots last week and played in Monday night’s win over the Jets. He had one catch for one yard in that game.

Sanu and Bethel will practice with the team this week and they’re set to make their Patriots debut against the Browns this weekend.