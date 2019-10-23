Patriots have 18 interceptions while allowing 1 touchdown pass

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 23, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The Patriots’ pass defense is dominating opposing quarterbacks like no defense we’ve seen in a long time. Maybe like no defense ever.

The most incredible statistic to sum up how the Patriots’ pass defense is playing is this: New England has 18 interceptions this season, while allowing one touchdown pass.

League-wide, there are more than twice as many touchdown passes as interceptions — unless the Patriots’ defense is on the field. So far this season the Patriots’ defense has been responsible for 10.4 percent of all the interceptions in the NFL and has allowed just 0.3 percent of all the touchdown passes in the NFL.

The Patriots’ defense has allowed a cumulative passer rating this season of 35.6. The league average is 91.4. Compare that to the 1985 Bears’ defense, considered by many the most dominant defense ever, which allowed a cumulative passer rating of 51.2 in a year when the league average was 73.5. These Patriots are more dominant than the 1985 Bears.

Whether New England can keep it up as the season continues and the schedule gets harder remains to be seen. But through seven games, the Patriots’ defense is doing something extraordinary.

31 responses to “Patriots have 18 interceptions while allowing 1 touchdown pass

  6. Lombardi #7 is beginning to loom very large in most people’s minds and it has some people extremely upset lol…..

  9. terripet says:
    October 23, 2019 at 12:02 pm

    Haven’t played anyone yet
    ———————————————————————————-
    Darnold looks great against Dallas, the Jets win, and he is named AFC Offensive player of the week. But when NE utterly destroys them in MetLife on Monday Night and makes Darnold look like a scrub, your conclusion is that the Jets are bad and not that NE is good?

  10. mralf2014 says:
    October 23, 2019 at 12:06 pm
    Mostly because they played CFL and High School teams only

    ——

    Compared to the Patriots….you just described all the 31 other teams

  12. “Who have they played?”

    They have played NFL Teams…and there are only 32 of those elite teams.

    The Patriots Defense have allowed 27 points in 7 games.

    Even if they triple their points allowed over the next 9 games, they will still break the 2000 Ravens record of 141 allowed on defense (in a 16 game season).

  15. Daniel Jones, a rookie scored on this defense at Gillette. But it took a perfect throw to make it happen. Out of all the Pats have faced so far this year, Jones is the best one of them all.

  18. OK.. Not saying they aren’t good, or efficient, because BB teams ALWAYS are.
    But to put in perspective, please bear in mind, in ORDER they have played teams with Offensive Pass ranking of the following (In order)
    28th, 30th, 32nd, 21st, 31st, 23rd, 32nd.

    So, to average that – they have played against the 28th or Fourth WORST passing offenses on average to accomplish this great feat.

    Let’s not get TOO excited just yet.

    Let’s check their stats against Ravens, Cowboys, Eagles, Chiefs.

    Sadly they get to pad stats against Bengals, Dolphins and Browns still.

  19. I’m a Seahawks fan and I’ll just say it…I’m jealous.

    My team has had a top notch defense recently and those are good times. When that goes down a little bit you really notice the difference. All it takes is one position of weakness to be exploited and the whole thing goes down the drain nomatter how good the rest of the guys are.

    Bobby Wagner is a beast but the Hawks D is currently meh because of the defensive backfield.

    Tom Brady is getting old…a good time to elevate the defense if you ask me.

  20. Expected excuses and rebuttal:

    “Patriots haven’t played anyone good”
    -The Patriots have played the teams on their schedule and have equally dominated every game. They don’t control the schedule, they just game plan really well for each individual opponent. Funny when Patriots get embarrassed by mediocre competition at timesit’s “OMG THE DYNASTY IS OVER”, but when the opposite occurs, we get this excuse. Okay…

    “Easiest schedule of all of the NFL”
    Alright fair enough. You still have to execute. This is just a continuation of the previous schedule, something the Patriots have no control over. The key is, the Patriots have executed on each individual team basis. If they were barely winning it would be one thing. But they are DOMINATING. There’s not another team that’s accomplishing anything close to this on a repeated basis, regardless of who they are playing.

    “We’ll see what happens when they play a good quarterback for once”
    Exhibit A/B Last year’s Superbowl and AFC championship game vs the Rams and Chief’s, both who gave very good quarterbacks. They won both of those, and the defense was nowhere near as good as this one. They shut down the Rams offense to 3 points and carried that right into the next season vs Ben, with another 3 points They also played the Packers, Vikings, and Bears last year and won those games. So we’ve seen how they respond to playing good teams in the past. Again, this defense is BETTER than last year’s

    “Weak division”
    Sure, but the Patriots don’t control that either. They also have a shockingly similar record vs every other division in the NFL, so it’s likely they are just better. Every season, Patriots tend to split a some division games, and this year was no different with the Bills. In either case, they are still beating teams outside the division to make it to the big game, so this excuse holds no water

    “Their offense isn’t really that good”
    Agreed, but they haven’t even hit Mid season form. It should at least get better, especially with Harry coming off of IR and Sanu coming to NE. They haven’t had a consistent tight end either, we’ll see what Watson can do. Honestly, outside of Edelman and White, they have no real offense. They’ve also battled a few injuries on offense and their running game has been poor to say the least. So while their defense has been dominating, their offense has had struggles to stay effective. I expect the shift to come when they start playing better teams, mid November. Can’t expect the defense to play like this forever.

    Okay, which excuses did I miss?

  22. But to put in perspective, please bear in mind, in ORDER they have played teams with Offensive Pass ranking of the following (In order)
    28th, 30th, 32nd, 21st, 31st, 23rd, 32nd.
    ——-
    All of those teams got shut down by the Pats. So of course they are going to be at the bottom.

    And are you suggesting that The Steelers opened up the season with the 28th ranked offense or is that what they are ranked currently now in week 7. And you have the Jets #32. That’s probably based after the Pats game instead of right after they beat Dallas 24-22.

  23. I think the Pats secondary has been fantastic. The part I worry about is whether the front 4 can get pressure on their own. We threw everything and the kitchen sink at Darnold, and as BB expected, he imploded. We can’t do that against QBs with a lot more experience. I am cheering the Pats on and truly curious about how they will perform against top flight offenses. I think they will be fine as long as the offense comes together a bit better.

  26. You can say what you want about the competition, I agree it’s weak. BUT still, this Patriot D is ridiculous. With BB’s hands on effort this year, the defense looks better than ever. Steelers with HOF Big Ben scored 3 points against them. Give respect where respect is due.

  27. We threw everything and the kitchen sink at Darnold, and as BB expected, he imploded. We can’t do that against QBs with a lot more experience.
    —————————————
    I expect BB to prepare for a different QB(s) in a different way(s). As usual.

  30. I don’t care who you were playing, those numbers are impressive. Go look at how your favorite team did against the teams the Patriots have played and tell me how many touchdowns and interceptions they had.

    The schedule does get more difficult so they won’t continue at this pace. We’ll soon know if they have a historically great defense or have just played very well against teams they should play well against.

  31. Of the 7 games they’ve played, 4 have been vs bottom 3 offenses and the other three have been against offenses rated in the bottom half of the league. So yeah, they arent likely to keep this spetacular pace up, but they still should be quite good vs better teams. The weather is apt to get more difficult as well which often slows offenses down a bit.

