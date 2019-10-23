Raiders sign Kasim Edebali

The Raiders filled the roster spot they opened up by trading cornerback Gareon Conley to the Texans earlier this week.

The team announced the signing of defensive end Kasim Edebali on Wednesday.

Edebali entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2014. He spent three years in New Orleans before moving on to the Broncos as a free agent in 2017. He’s gone on to spend time with the Lions, Rams, Bears, Bengals and Eagles while also squeezing in a second stint with the Saints.

Edebali last appeared in a regular season game with the Bengals last year. He has 55 tackles, eight sacks and a forced fumble in 62 career games.