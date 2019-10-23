Reports: Josh Gordon expected to be waived off IR when healthy

Posted by Charean Williams on October 23, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday, a day after acquiring receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons. It might not signal the end of Gordon’s season, though.

Gordon’s knee injury is considered “minor,” according to multiple reports, and he expects to be cleared soon. The receiver recently went 22 mph on a treadmill during his rehab, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports.

Gordon replied to NFL Media’s tweet about the Patriots placing him on IR with one word: “Interesting.”

The Patriots are expected to waive Gordon off injured reserve once he’s cleared, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL, allowing Gordon to play with another team this season. If they waive him after Tuesday’s trade deadline, Gordon would be subject to waivers.

That would improve New England’s chances of keeping Gordon away from an AFC competitor with the worst teams getting the first shots at waiver claims.

Gordon has two bone bruises in his knee, which he aggravated against the Giants. He has not played since the Oct. 10 game.

Gordon warmed up at practice Wednesday but did not participate.

He has 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown this season, and 60 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games with the Patriots over the past two seasons.

The league handed Gordon an indefinite suspension for another violation of the league’s substance abuse policy Dec. 20, but Commissioner Roger Goodell lifted it during training camp.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Reports: Josh Gordon expected to be waived off IR when healthy

  1. There has to be another trade in the works, maybe after this week’s games. They didn’t need Gordon’s roster spot after cutting Tomlinson and Richards. Cap space savings and apparent depth at receiver when Harry comes back is the only reasonable explanation for cutting Gordon now. I do wonder why Belichick likes Gunner so much, but I’m not going to say I know better than him about personnel decisions.

  4. This man had the talent to be a legend but it just didn’t work out in his youth. I hope he can get it together in the back end of his career and learns that TEAMMATES ARE FAMILY and you have to be there for them.

  6. Sounds like personnel shuffling by the Pats to get immediately healthy bodies. Unless there is another shoe to drop with Gordon, I think they like him and want to keep him.

  11. thevoice0freason says:
    October 23, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    There has to be another trade in the works, maybe after this week’s games. They didn’t need Gordon’s roster spot after cutting Tomlinson and Richards.
    ————————————————————————————-
    The Pats were going to need a roster spot for N’Keal Harry when he is activated, and with this move BB is saying he prefers Harry over Gordon.

  15. On a personal (rather than personnel) level this hurts. Josh was a good soldier when AB came on and there are pictures of him laughing and working with Sanu on the practice field today. The Patriots sent Josh out to the press podium a few times this season and he was just excellent. It felt like he was integrated into the team and that his wellbeing was supported within the organization. I hate to think of the effect on him of the abrupt loss of all that.

    I think most Patriots fans wish him all the best and regret he won’t be with the team. As far as the good of the team, I would a lot rather have seen Michael Bennett waived than Josh Gordon.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!