Russell Okung to play this week

Chargers left tackle Russell Okung is ready to get back to work, but not a full shift.

Via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said that Okung would make his 2019 debut this week against the Bears.

Okung has missed the first seven games after suffering a pulmonary embolism this summer. He just got back to practice this week.

Lynn said that Okung wasn’t ready to play the entire game, which means that Trent Scott will still play. Lynn also said Scott could shift to right tackle when Okung is on the field.