Sam Darnold may be limited in practice after having toenail removed

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold‘s rough Monday night extended beyond the apparitions that appeared due to the play of the Patriots defense.

Darnold had his foot stepped on during the game and Jets head coach Adam Gase revealed on Tuesday that Darnold needed to have his toenail removed after the game. Gase said the team expects Darnold to be fine and he’s expected to be in the lineup against the Jaguars this weekend.

He may not be doing everything at practice on Wednesday, however. Gase said that Darnold will do individual work and the team will then evaluate whether he also takes part in team drills.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley won’t practice after making his return from a groin injury against the Patriots. Gase said the team’s medical staff is taking a deeper look into Mosley’s injury, which he suffered in Week One and left him looking less than full speed in Monday’s game.