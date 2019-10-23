Sean Payton: Drew Brees may be game-time decision

Getty Images

Drew Brees did something in practice today.

During a conference call with Cardinals reporters, Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed Brees was on the field with his teammates. The practice report will show whether Brees was full or limited.

Brees is heading toward a return for Sunday’s game, which was his target all along.

Payton said he could take until Sunday to decide whether Brees plays, but unless Brees has a setback, expect him to play.

Brees received a six-week timetable for a return after undergoing surgery on his right thumb Sept. 18. He said, though, that he thought he could beat the prognosis.

Teddy Bridgewater started five games in Brees’ absence, throwing for 1,205 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions as the Saints went 5-0.