Steelers NFLPA reps rip “greedy” owners for wanting a 17th game

Posted by Mike Florio on October 23, 2019, 10:58 AM EDT
Getty Images

The push for 18 games has become a potential 17-game compromise, with the growing sense that, eventually but inevitably, the regular season will expand by one game. Still, it’s going to take some work to get enough players to agree to adding another game that counts, in exchange for taking away one or two games that don’t count plus more money.

Steelers guard Ramon Foster and center Maurkice Pouncey, who serve as the team’s NFL Players Association representatives, recently came out strongly against a 17th game.

“I hate it,” Pouncey told Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “What is their reasoning behind it? I don’t understand. At some point, you have to have a good reason. There is no good reason. At some point, you have to make the game better.

“[The owners] already get enough. Quit being greedy. The game is already great. If you want to do anything, make it safer. They are greedy. Greedy. They want more money and they are already billionaires.”

Pouncey insists that the NFLPA won’t go along with an extra regular-season game, especially if the extra revenue from that extra game simply gets dumped into the overall salary cap allocation, bumping it by an estimated $8 million per team per year. Foster agrees.

“You think if we add another $8 million that it is going to help the middle class of this league or is going to be, ‘Hey, a $200 million quarterback or $24 million [per year] for an outside rusher?'” Foster told Kaboly. “You add $8 million to the cap, who is it going to go to? You know how this works. It is not going to a guy like me or [B.J Finney] or Tyson [Alualu] or Dan [McCullers]. We want to fix the middle class. We want to fix that bubble in the middle. If they are trying to get paid, shouldn’t we?”

Foster has a point. In order to get enough rank-and-file votes, the rank-and-file will have to believe that the extra money from the extra games will be going to them and not to the star players. Significantly increasing minimum salaries could help accomplish that. Other terms could be needed.

Ultimately, however, it will come down to a vote of all players. And what the Steelers player reps or their players think won’t matter. In 2011, the Steelers voted 78-6 against the then-new CBA, which otherwise had more than enough votes to easily pass.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Steelers NFLPA reps rip “greedy” owners for wanting a 17th game

  1. Foster and Pouncey just don’t want to be the first team to go 0-17, which is where the imploding Steelers are heading.

  2. They’re right. The extra money will always go to the stars. Increasing the veteran minimum just means veterans will be more likely to get cut for rookies.

  4. This actually the most rational response I have heard in opposition to additional games. Simply adding to the salary cap really does nothing at all, except help teams give more to their QB (or in the case of the RAMS more to everyone). I think the extra money would have to go to a wholesale salary adjust for all 53 or practice squad, etc.

  5. Well… yeah. I don’t think anyone is making the argument that a 17th game will make the football better. It is and always has been about increasing revenue. Does anyone really want a 17th Miami Dolphins game this year?

  7. Majority owners never even played a sport. They’re policitians doing what politicians do… Drain every dollar out of you whether it’s good or bad coming from it.

    Look at the total number of fines every year. The owners are getting the money back in every which way they can possible screw the little man

  8. “They are greedy. Greedy. They want more money…”
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    “You add $8 million to the cap, who is it going to go to? You know how this works. It is not going to a guy like me… If they are trying to get paid, shouldn’t we?”

    But the owners are greedy, right? These guys describe their middle class as veterans who make roughly $5-10 million per year.

    The entire objective of the players and their union in negotiations is to make the most money possible while doing the least work possible. Let’s not pretend only one side is greedy, especially when some players fight certain safety rules and then sue the league after their paychecks are gone.

  10. You could trade a 17th game for some degree of guaranteed contracts, to help the middle class, but not take away from stars compensation. For example, Any total annual compensation that is 50% or less than that of the exclusive franchise tag for that position, is fully guaranteed.

  12. keep 16 games, how about 2-4 bye weeks…18 to 20 weeks of reg season, more broadcast revenue, more rest for players, more meaningful sundays for fans

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!