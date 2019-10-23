Steve Jordan enters Vikings Ring of Honor on Thursday night

Getty Images

On Thursday night, former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson and quarterback Case Keenum return to town as members of the visiting team. Former Vikings tight end Steve Jordan also will be back, for a different reason.

Jordan, the father of Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, will enter the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

Steve Jordan, who ranks behind only Cris Carter and Randy Moss in career receptions with the Vikings, becomes the 25th member of the Ring of Honor. Jordan ranks 14th in team history with 176 games played. He’s fifth among all skill-position players.

The 5-2 Vikings host Washington in a game that ultimately will be critical to the home team’s playoff chances; with several challenging games still on the docket, it’s important to not stumble over an opponent that should easily be vanquished.