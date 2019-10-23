The Week Seven #PFTPM coaches of the week

October 23, 2019
Every Tuesday, MDS and I hand out a variety of awards for the week that was during an extra-long episode of #PFTPM. The prizes include a pair of coaches of the week — and for Week Seven they are Saints coach Sean Payton and Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

MDS selected Payton, who has pushed the Saints to a 5-0 record without franchise quarterback Drew Brees, presided over a New Orleans annihilation of the Bears absent Brees or running back Alvin Kamara or tight end Jared Cook. For a Saints team that previously struggled to win away from home, this year’s pelts on the wall include those earned in Seattle and Chicago.

Belichick was my choice, for a few reasons. First, because he’s the greatest coach of all time in any sport, he rarely gets short-term, specific praise (not that he cares). Every year, the officially-recognized coach of the year is a coach who would have a very long way to go in order to even begin to compete with Belichick. Second, Belichick put together the code-cracking game plan that turned Jets quarterback Sam Darnold into Cole Sear. Third, even with Monday night’s game easily in hand, Belichick was still actively and aggressively coaching. Fourth, he exploited yet another loophole in the rules to help expedite the conclusion of a game that desperately needed to end.

Whether you agree or disagree with our picks, chime in below with your thoughts. And check out #PFTPM every Tuesday for the players of the week, rookies of the week, coaches of the week, and calls of the week.

14 responses to "The Week Seven #PFTPM coaches of the week

  1. I’m a Seahawks fan, and generally think Pete Carroll is a good coach.
    But then I watch their respective games this past weekend, and he’s just not close to Belichick.
    Bill was coaching like Mangini was still on the other sideline.

  2. Nice work Florio. It seems BB gets more public scrutiny from the sports media than he does actual praise from the sports media.

  3. As usual, BB is ahead of the curve. Everybody else says offense, youth and pinball-game QBs are king, but BB goes the other way. He puts up a bunch of veterans and a killer D against these kids who’ve never had to deal with grown-man defenses.

    Teams like the Browns decide to spend big on a collection of stars. BB looks for smart team players who aren’t looking to score a record-breaking contract, pile up personal stats or run their mouths.

    In a copycat league, I’m constantly surprised that nobody copies BB’s approach to team building.

  5. Other than Belichek, there’s no other coach in the NFL today that could do what Payton has done.

  9. “…he rarely gets short-term, specific praise…”

    Well … I’m not sure that that’s correct. He is pretty clearly acknowledged as the best by pretty much everyone. I don’t think there’s any question but that he represents the standard against which all others are measured.

    But it’s true that the NFL Coach of the Year award tends to go to the non-Bill Belichick head coach perceived to have had the best season.

    Hmm… There’s been talk about renaming the Lombardi trophy, but if any award should be named after Belichick, it should be the NFL Coach of the Year award…

  10. I’m surprised Matt Lafleur isn’t in this conversation. Packers have more injuries than NO but still pounded the Raiders. NO after all played the Bears who don’t have an offence of consequence.

  11. Hard to argue against either of the two choices. BB has total control of the defense this year and look how that is working out. For NO to lose Brees and basically not miss a beat is amazing as well.

  12. In a copycat league, I’m constantly surprised that nobody copies BB’s approach to team building.

    Teams try. But most teams don’t have Tom Brady. A team like the Ravens has done a really good job building their roster, but you can only do so much with Joe Flacco.
    Patriots also have the advantage that players may be willing to take less for basically a 50/50 chance of winning a Superbowl.

  13. The Saints don’t have nearly the injuries as the Pats??? Their future HOF quarterback is out. Last week against the Bears, Kamara and Cook were out. I think it’s a toss up as to which coach has done a better job working with what they have. Both Payton and BB have done an excellent job.

