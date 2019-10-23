Titans designate Ryan Succop for return from IR

Getty Images

The Titans made a kicker change a couple of weeks ago and they may be making another one in the not too distant future.

The team announced that Ryan Succop has been designated to return from injured reserve. Succop was put on the list because of a knee injury that kept him from practicing for much of the summer.

Succop won’t be eligible to play in this week’s game against the Buccaneers, but he could play when the Titans travel to Carolina in Week Nine.

The Titans went with Cairo Santos after Succop was injured, but he was released after missing four field goals in a Week Five loss to the Bills. Cody Parkey was added as his replacement and he made the only field goal he’s tried, although he did doink an extra point off the upright in last Sunday’s win.