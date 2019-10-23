Titans re-sign Matt Dickerson, waive Derick Roberson

Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans re-signed defensive tackle Matt Dickerson on Tuesday.

Dickerson was released along with defensive lineman Brent Urban last week so the team could add first-round pick Jeffery Simmons and linebacker Derick Roberson to their active roster ahead of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now the Titans have reversed course and brought back Dickerson and waived Roberson.

Dickerson has appeared in five games with four tackles for Tennessee since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA last year.