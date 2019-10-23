Tom Brady: I don’t know what the future holds

Getty Images

During the pregame show before Monday night’s game between the Patriots and Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN noted that Tom Brady‘s contract is up after the 2019 season and that he’s put his house in Massachusetts up for sale.

Schefter went on to say that Brady is “setting it up to move on,” although there’s nothing close to certain about what Brady plans to do at this point. Brady underlined that point during an appearance on WEEI on Wednesday morning.

Brady said there will come a point where he feels he’s had enough, but added that “those decisions come at probably more appropriate times.”

“That is the great part for me, I don’t know,” Brady said. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years you kind feel like [there is] the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day-by-day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.”

Brady has said in the past that he hopes to play until he’s 45 and there’s been little about his play this season to suggest he wouldn’t reach that goal because of his performance. His desire to play could change, but there’s been nothing from Brady to suggest that’s the case either.