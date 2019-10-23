Vikings bringing Davion Davis up from practice squad

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen might have been “lobbying” to play Thursday night against Washington.

But the team is making sure they have enough at the position without him.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings are promoting wide receiver Davion Davis from the practice squad.

The undrafted rookie from Sam Houston State has been promoted once this year already, then waived and sent back down to the practice squad.

Thielen injured his hamstring last week against the Lions, and playing in the short week would be easy to view as an unnecessary risk, especially against a team that’s not the best one they’ll see.