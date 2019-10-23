Vikings rule Adam Thielen out for Thursday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Adam Thielen was pushing to play against Washington on Thursday night despite the hamstring injury he suffered against the Lions last Sunday, but his efforts didn’t persuade the Vikings.

While Thielen said Wednesday that he still had “another day” to show the team he was well enough to get on the field, the Vikings aren’t going to play the waiting game. They released their final injury report for Thursday’s game on Wednesday afternoon and it shows that Thielen has been ruled out.

Assuming Thielen continues to recover without any setbacks, the extended time off before the Vikings head to Kansas City in Week Nine should help the chances that it is a one-game absence for the wideout.

The Vikings promoted wideout Davion Davis from the practice squad to go with Stefon Diggs, Olabisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell.

Defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes is the only other player with an injury designation. He’s listed as questionable after missing Wednesday’s practice with an illness.