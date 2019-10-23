Zac Taylor: “Not hard” to coach against Sean McVay

Getty Images

The Bengals will be in London this weekend to face the Rams and that means a reunion is in store for Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Taylor was an offensive assistant on Rams head coach Sean McVay’s staff for the last two seasons and the success of the team’s offense helped springboard Taylor into contention for head coaching jobs. Taylor said he’s spoken to McVay frequently since taking the Bengals job and that seeing him how McVay handled the position has made his “job a little easier.”

He also said that he doesn’t think their shared history is going to make it any more difficult to coach against McVay.

“It’s not hard. There’s plenty of times in my life I’ve coached against my brother, coached against people I’ve coached with,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “There are only 32 teams in the league, so about every single week there’s some sort of connection you have with the other team and this week is no different.”

Taylor is still looking for his first win since leaving the Rams and getting it over his former boss would make the flight back over the Atlantic a much more enjoyable one.