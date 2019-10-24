Andy Dalton: We’ll accept Cordy Glenn back if he’s all in on everything

Getty Images

The Bengals put left tackle Cordy Glenn back on their roster this week after suspending him for last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars for conduct detrimental to the team.

Glenn has not played yet this season because of a concussion and a dispute about the handling of the injury sparked the confrontation with a coach that led to the suspension. Glenn returned to practice on Wednesday as a full participant and quarterback Andy Dalton discussed what Glenn needs to do to be fully welcomed back into the fold.

“We want everybody that’s out there to be ready to go and to give full effort and to be all in on everything we’re doing,” Dalton said. “If he’s up to that and doing exactly what Zac [Taylor] wants and doing what this team is built on, we’ll accept him back. We want everyone to buy into what we’re doing. I’m not saying he is, and I’m not saying he isn’t. You want everyone to be on the same page.”

A healthy Glenn would seem to be a boost to Taylor’s chances of getting his first win as the team’s head coach, but Dalton’s comments suggest there may be more than just health in the way of full participation from Glenn.