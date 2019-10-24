Baker Mayfield basically dares NFL to fine him again

Posted by Mike Florio on October 24, 2019
The NFL has decided to deal with its officiating crisis by silencing internal dissent. Or by at least trying to.

The league implemented its new approach — fining players for criticizing officials — last week, fining both Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Rams linebacker Clay Matthews for complaining about officiating. On Wednesday, Mayfield basically dared the league to fine him again.

While complaining about his $12,500 fine during his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Mayfield reiterated concerns that sparked the fine in the first place.

“One, I would not say it was complaining when it was blatantly obvious,” Mayfield said. “I would say that is just stating facts. Freedom of speech, I thought that is OK, but I get fined for it. That is the league. That is what they do. They fine you for some ridiculous things. It is just how it is. There is a reason everybody is talking about it. It is not just me. It goes for every team. With how our team is, we are not going to get a lot of calls and we know that. Especially going into this week, there is no time to worry about it and no time to stress about it. Just play our game.”

Mayfield said he knew he’d be fined when complaining about the officiating after the Week Six loss to the Seahawks. He echoed that sentiment on Wednesday.

“I knew I was going to get fined, but it needs to be said,” Mayfield said. “People have to be held accountable for their job. When it affects my job, it sucks because it is not in my control.”

Mayfield’s original fine happened simply because he said the officiating was “pretty bad today.” His more recent complaints about the fine and his reiterated concerns about officiating could result in yet another fine.

Whether the league fines him again will show whether the league is serious about using the threat of monetary sanctions to get players to not say what everyone else is saying: The NFL’s officiating simply isn’t good enough, and the NFL isn’t doing nearly enough to fix the problem.

20 responses to “Baker Mayfield basically dares NFL to fine him again

  6. “People have to be held accountable for their job. When it affects my job, it sucks because it is not in my control.”

    How about holding yourself accountable Baker? Those zebras didn’t throw 11 picks and they aren’t toting around a 66 rating while spouting off about how other people are doing their jobs.

  7. Not a fan of Baker, but he’s not wrong in how horrible the officials have been. The NFL is just burying it’s head in the sand hoping the problems just go away.

  9. You haven’t earned your Jim McMahon stripes yet, buddy.

    Court controversy like this once you’ve done something.

  11. Freedom of Speech. Ahh…. Way to throw the first amendment out there Baker but you probably should have taken a course in government at Oklahoma if you’re thinking it applies to the NFL fining you. Although it wouldn’t bother me to see you locked up for a while just to give us a break. You’ve had absolutely no problem expressing this freedom anyway.

  12. If they could get away with it the NFL would fine fans for complaining about officiating too.

    College officiating seems to be vastly superior compared to NFL officiating.

  13. Hey pal, your 15 minutes are over. Soon you may be cleaning the stadium seats for real.

    BTW, a violation of freedom of speech is when the GOVERNMENT penalized you for what you said. the NFL is your employer, not the GOVERNMENT.

  15. I knew this would be the best Browns’ season in a long time! High hopes while complete ignoring they have sucked for 25 years. Add in a 1st year HC and 2nd year QB, who knew they’ed be bad???? Now OBJ has yet another’ new injury’ to cover for weak performances. I, for one, am excited to have Baker as the mouth piece of this franchise. He encapsulates every thing wrong with them.

  17. Just too immature. He needs to be focused on his game but he’s off in a million different directions worrying about stuff he can’t control.

  18. He should just bring his check book to the podium and start writing penalty checks to the NFL while he’s speaking his mind. That would be epic. The league should be called out for the officiating, as it’s terrible. Is Baker the best spokesperson to do it? Probably not. But why didn’t they fine Tom Terrific for tweeting about the terrible officiating on a Thursday night game? It’s pretty much the same thing.

  19. Jim McMahon was a terrible QB on a great team. 100 TD to 90 INT’s

    He only broke 2000 yards 4 times during his 15 year career. His top season was the 85 season. 2392 yards 15 TD 11 picks. More or less Trent Dilfer on the 99 Ravens.

