Bears hold players-only meeting

Getty Images

Here’s how you can tell things are totally healthy and normal in Chicago — they had their first players-only meeting Thursday.

Via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bears players met today without coaches to hash out the issues that 3-3 teams with much higher expectations tend to have.

When asked about the meeting, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said “We’re going to keep that in-house.”

But linebacker Danny Trevathan revealed a bit more about the tone of the meeting, if not the contents.

“We’re full-tilt,” he said. “There’s no pause, there’s no panic. . . . We’re just looking forward to getting better. Anything that was brought to the table was things we thought of that we know can help our team. …

“This is football. This is Chicago football. This is what we signed up for. Guys know that everybody can get a little bit better. Everybody took that attitude.”

Those kinds of meetings can sometimes help, but they’re often a signal of underlying problems, the kind which aren’t often solved by talking.