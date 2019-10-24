Bobby Wagner looking for more consistency from the Seahawks defense

Getty Images

The Seahawks have won five of their first seven games this season, but they haven’t been riding their defense to those victories on a regular basis.

The unit ranks 20th in points allowed and the performance has fluctuated widely from week to week and within games. Linebacker Bobby Wagner said at a Wednesday press conference that he thinks that needs to change if the defense is going to get to the place the Seahawks need it to be.

“I think the consistency is where I would love to see us improve,” Wagner said. “Week in, week out, you know what you’re getting, everybody’s on the same page. That’s what I feel the great defenses are. They are consistent. I think what we need to improve on is getting more sacks and having more game changing plays or turnovers from the D Line, to the linebackers, to the secondary. We all need to do a better job of kinda making those plays, helping the offense out, giving the ball back to the offense.”

Wagner chalked up some of the inconsistency to having a lot of new players who need to “build that trust” in one another. The Seahawks added another new face this week by trading for safety Quandre Diggs, so the effort to get everyone on the same page will go on in the weeks to come.