Browns add Myles Garrett to their injury report

Getty Images

The Browns only had one change to their injury report from Wednesday to Thursday and it included one of the team’s top defensive players.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was not on the report at all Wednesday, but is listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s session due to a knee issue. It’s not clear if something happened during today’s practice and an update on his condition will come on Friday’s final injury report of the week.

Garrett is tied with Shaq Barrett for the league lead in sacks with nine.

Safety Damarious Randall (hamstring) was the only player out of practice entirely on Thursday. Tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) joined Garrett in the limited category while quarterback Baker Mayfield (hip) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) remained full participants.