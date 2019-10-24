Browns receiver Jarvis Landry quickly backtracks from apparent guarantee

Getty Images

Another week, another non-guarantee guarantee.

Meeting with reporters on Thursday, receiver Jarvis Landry declared regarding Sunday’s game at New England: “We’re going to win.”

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Landry quickly clarified his comments, saying that he meant to say that the Browns are “going there to win.”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson made a similar remark last week before taking the position that it wasn’t a guarantee that Philadelphia would beat Dallas. Landry isn’t trying to thread that needle; he’s simply saying that he didn’t mean to say that the Browns will win.

That’s a smart play by Landry. Few expect the Browns to beat the Patriots. Indeed, the oddsmakers have installed New England as 13-point favorites.