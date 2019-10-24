Bruce Allen: We had to fire Jay Gruden because team wasn’t responding

Getty Images

Washington is playing its third game with Bill Callahan as its interim head coach. The team beat Miami in Callahan’s debut before losing to San Francisco 9-0 on Sunday.

Washington is hanging with the Vikings in the first quarter, exchanging turnovers. Minnesota leads 3-0 on a 50-yard field goal by Dan Bailey.

Washington has responded to Callahan, something it didn’t do with Jay Gruden as its head coach, according to Bruce Allen.

“We had to fire Jay,” Allen told Andrea Kramer of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. “The team wasn’t responding.”

Allen said calls about the job began the day the team fired Gruden and have continued in the 17 days since.

“Let’s just say we’ve heard from every agent,” Allen said. “They found our phone number.”

Washington will consider Callahan for the permanent job, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports. Offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell also may get a look.