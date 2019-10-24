Bruce Arians won’t hold back when owners ask about Jameis Winston’s future

In his short time in charge in Tampa Bay, Bruce Arians has witnessed the full Jameis Winston experience.

But if it’s going to go beyond this season, there are things Arians is going to need to see.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a list of things he wanted to see from Winston, before the team would commit to him for 2020 or beyond.

“For me, it’s just play it all out and let’s see,’’ Arians said. “Can we correct mistakes? Can we get better? Can we play like we did in Los Angeles six weeks in a row? Or in Carolina? And not have that game [in London] at the end of the day. Then again, that’s a lot of guys around him. Part of being disappointed is sometimes guys around him are making mistakes that are affecting him.”

Arians was referring to the swing from the 55 points against the Rams, and then the six turnovers against the Panthers two weeks later. That disparity will be on everyone’s mind when making a decision on his future, and Arians promised he wouldn’t hold back.

“I will not lie, that’s for sure,’’ Arians said. “They’ll get my honest evaluation. That’s just who I am. I don’t think they have to worry about that.’’

The Bucs don’t have to look far for a hint of the future, as this week’s opponent, the Titans, recently benched the No. 2 overall pick from the same draft that brought Winston (Marcus Mariota).