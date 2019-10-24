Case Keenum out with concussion; Dwayne Haskins playing

AP

Dwayne Haskins has replaced Case Keenum to open the second half.

Keenum is out with a concussion, according to the team.

It appears Keenum was injured on a sack by Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph when he came down on his head on second down with 2:05 remaining. Washington’s quarterback stayed in for another down, throwing an incompletion before a Dustin Hopkins field goal.

Washington did not take another snap from scrimmage in the first half.

He went 12-of-16 for 130 yards and lost a fumble before leaving.

Haskins is making his second appearance of the season, with the 15th overall choice making his debut against the Giants in Week Four.

Haskins went 1-for-2 for 6 yards on the opening possession of the second half, forcing the game’s first punt. The Ohio State product was 9-of-17 for 107 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Giants.