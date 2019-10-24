Colts add Jabaal Sheard to injury report

The Colts added defensive end Jabaal Sheard to their injury report Thursday.
After a full practice Wednesday, Sheard missed Thursday with a foot injury.
The Colts made only two other changes to their report from Wednesday: Safety Clayton Geathers (rest) returned to a full practice, and cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring) was limited after missing a day earlier.
Defensive tackle Carl Davis (hamstring) sat out again.
Receiver Parris Campbell (abdominal), defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) and cornerback Kenny Moore (knee) remained limited.